Gov. Ivey to visit Austal Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will visit Austal’s Maritime Training Center on Wednesday to greet members of Austal’s all-veteran apprenticeship class for National Apprenticeship Week.

The apprentices will tour the governor through the center. Ivey also will take an additional limited tour of one of the manufacturing areas on Austal’s main campus and then address Austal employees in front of the mid-yard breakroom at the Mobile River waterfront.

Three expeditionary fast transports (EPF) and six littoral combat ships (LCS), including the future USS Mobile (LCS 26), are currently under construction at Austal USA’s state-of-the-art ship manufacturing facility in Mobile.

