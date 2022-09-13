MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was in Mobile Tuesday morning to speak at the Mobile Chamber’s Forum Alabama presented by Airbus.

It was a chance for a number of business leaders to network and hear what elected officials had to say about the business climate in the Port City.

Corporations like Austal, Airbus and Mobile Airports were highlighted for their roles in providing jobs to the Mobile community. Ivey said the world has its eye on Mobile because of the progress that’s being made.

“This bold vision and leadership that y’all have in this area will continue to put Mobile on the map,” said Ivey. “It’s already the envy of other parts of the state, the progress you’re making here is very very impressive.”

The Alabama Port Authority announced Monday that the Port of Mobile is headed for the busiest year on record with reports that both container terminal and intermodal rail numbers are exceeding the amount from the previous year.

President of the Mobile Chamber, Bradley Byrne, says Mobile is on the move and not slowing down.

“We’re the most economically dynamic place on the gulf coast right now and one of the most economically places in the country and we’re literally on the world map,” said Byrne. “We know at this point with airbus going to the next level of production that we’re now going to be getting a lot of international aviation suppliers coming to Mobile.”

Byrne also mentioned that Austal is hiring roughly 2,000 people to better support their development plans for the future.