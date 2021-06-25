Gov. Ivey orders flags flown at half-staff after passing of H.L. “Sonny” Callahan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has directed flags be flown at half-staff in observance of the passing of former Congressman H.L. “Sonny” Callahan on Thursday.

“Without question, Sonny’s service to Alabama and to America was unrivaled. He was one of South Alabama’s most beloved public servants, and his legacy of helping others stands out as just one of his many wonderful qualities,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement.

The flag order is for the Alabama Capitol Complex in Montgomery as well as flags in Alabama’s 1st Congressional District, which Callahan represented.

The flags will remain at half-staff until his interment, details of which have not been announced.