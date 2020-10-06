Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency for Alabama Gulf Coast, mandatory evacuation for visitors, tourists

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — In preparation for Hurricane Delta, Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency in Baldwin and Mobile counties.

Ivey has also issued a mandatory evacuation for visitors and tourists along Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

“Working with local leaders in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island and the unincorporated areas of Ono Island and Fort Morgan, it has been determined that all visitors and tourists should proceed with a mandatory evacuation of the Alabama Gulf Coast starting first thing tomorrow morning. This is for their safety and well-being, as well as for the safety and well-being of locals who are working to prepare their communities in the event Hurricane Delta tracks more easterly.

“Unless you are a local resident with a hurricane pass or have a pass or decal that has been issued to contractors, property management or other businesses working in response to Hurricane Sally, this mandatory evacuation notice should help us prepare for the worst, even as we hope for the best.”

Read the proclamation from the governor below.

