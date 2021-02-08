Gov Ivey instructs ALDOT to explore I-10 bridge options

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey instructed the Alabama Department of Transportation to explore options on the I-10 Bayway bridge that will not include tolls on existing routes.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Fairhope City Council (FCC) President Jack Burrell received a letter from the Governor in response to a request made by the Mayor and FCC President in a letter back in January.

Governor Ivey responded in her letter saying, “A locally-supported solution must be found, and quickly, before the $125 million federal grant for this project secured by Senator Shelby and our congressional delegation is re-directed elsewhere due to lack of progress.”

Governor Ivey also asked ALDOT for recommendations on how much state transportation funding could be directed to an option that receives local support.