Gov. Ivey approves safe neighborhood grants for Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nearly $77,000 is heading to Mobile County in hopes of reducing jail overcrowding and purchasing new security equipment.
The City of Mobile was awarded $29,856 to expand camera technology. Mobile County was given $28,105 to initiate a program to reduce jail overcrowding through monitoring of pre-trial defendants. The City of Satsuma was granted $19,000 to upgrade radar and other detection equipment.
Governor Ivey announced Wednesday that the grant is a part of a larger effort to create safe neighborhoods in the state.
“Everyone deserves to live in a neighborhood where they do not fear for the safety of themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors. I am hopeful that Project Safe Neighborhoods will help us improve safety in our communities.”Governor Kay Ivey, (R-AL)
Other Grants in Alabama:
- Town of Summerdale – $30,000 to provide police equipment needed to respond to violent situations.
- City of Montgomery – $29,572 to purchase equipment that can detect gunfire locations resulting in the ability to arrest violators.
- Montgomery County Commission – $30,000 to provide additional training for school resource officers, purchase additional equipment for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and increase deputies’ abilities to track and arrest violent offenders.
- Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles – $30,000 to collaborate with the Montgomery City Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in a prevention and re-entry program aimed at reducing violent crimes.
Funds were made possible by the Project Safe neighborhoods program. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide program that brings together community leaders, law enforcement and judicial officers, elected leaders and others to examine crime issues and work to develop solutions.
