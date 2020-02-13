Gov. Ivey approves safe neighborhood grants for Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nearly $77,000 is heading to Mobile County in hopes of reducing jail overcrowding and purchasing new security equipment.

The City of Mobile was awarded $29,856 to expand camera technology. Mobile County was given $28,105 to initiate a program to reduce jail overcrowding through monitoring of pre-trial defendants. The City of Satsuma was granted $19,000 to upgrade radar and other detection equipment.

Governor Ivey announced Wednesday that the grant is a part of a larger effort to create safe neighborhoods in the state.

“Everyone deserves to live in a neighborhood where they do not fear for the safety of themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors. I am hopeful that Project Safe Neighborhoods will help us improve safety in our communities.” Governor Kay Ivey, (R-AL)

Other Grants in Alabama:

Town of Summerdale – $30,000 to provide police equipment needed to respond to violent situations.

to provide police equipment needed to respond to violent situations. City of Montgomery – $29,572 to purchase equipment that can detect gunfire locations resulting in the ability to arrest violators.

to purchase equipment that can detect gunfire locations resulting in the ability to arrest violators. Montgomery County Commission – $30,000 to provide additional training for school resource officers, purchase additional equipment for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and increase deputies’ abilities to track and arrest violent offenders.

to provide additional training for school resource officers, purchase additional equipment for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and increase deputies’ abilities to track and arrest violent offenders. Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles – $30,000 to collaborate with the Montgomery City Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in a prevention and re-entry program aimed at reducing violent crimes.

Funds were made possible by the Project Safe neighborhoods program. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide program that brings together community leaders, law enforcement and judicial officers, elected leaders and others to examine crime issues and work to develop solutions.

