Gotcha scooters no longer available in Mobile after Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gotcha scooters will no longer be available in Mobile after Friday, Oct. 30, according to an email sent out by the company on Friday.

The company cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as upcoming winter weather for the suspension of operations in the area.

If you have any questions, you can or text 844-254-7174 or send an email to support@ridegotcha.com.

