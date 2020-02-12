Goodwill teaching digital skills classes this month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Goodwill Easterseals is hosting free digital skills classes this month in Mobiel and Baldwin counties.

The classes will offer basic computer knowledge and advanced software instruction.

Students follow a particular court of study at thier own pace, such as basic computer instruction, Word Excel, Google G-suite, internet basics, etc. Job seekres can also learn about methods and resources to assist with theri online job search.

