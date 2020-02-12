Goodwill teaching digital skills classes this month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Goodwill Easterseals is hosting free digital skills classes this month in Mobiel and Baldwin counties.
The classes will offer basic computer knowledge and advanced software instruction.
Students follow a particular court of study at thier own pace, such as basic computer instruction, Word Excel, Google G-suite, internet basics, etc. Job seekres can also learn about methods and resources to assist with theri online job search.Goodwill Easterseals
To view the full schedule see the poster below.
LATEST STORIES:
- Steering wheel stops steel beam from impaling Michigan man
- Elementary kids dress up as ‘100-year-old’s’ for 100th day of school
- New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking
- Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Buried in Private Family Service
- “No Tolls” bill introduced in the Alabama House of Representatives