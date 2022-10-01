MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of runners are getting a good night’s rest after an early start in Mobile. The 5k on the Runway gives people a chance to run on an airport runway. Some 200 runners sprint from the starting line at the Brookley Aeroplex. It’s a good day to get outside.

“Just being outside, exercising and being around people, it’s a social thing,” said Debbie Coffee from Coden.

The main highlight and the bulk of the run is on a runway at Mobile International airport. A jog on the runway isn’t quite like a run around the neighborhood. Normally this runway would be open for landing gear, but Saturday it’s tennis shoes on the tarmac.

“It’s just the fun of having an event and having this community get together enjoying the time,” said Ferdinand Kanzia from Ivory Coast.

The money raised in Saturday’s event will help fund several different nonprofit groups.

“Our money helps support the Mobile Airport Authority foundation and throughout the year we use the money to plug right back into our community, we donated to Penelope house and Bishop state and we have some volunteers from Bishop state so that’s a full circle moment,” said Devon Calametti with the Airport Authority.