Good Samaritan saves man after car hits building and catches fire

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A car crashed into Gulf Coast Cremation and Funerals Services on Bellingrath Road Wednesday afternoon.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says a man walking by saw the incident and rushed in to help. The good Samaritan found the driver wavering in and out of consciousness and described them as “foaming at the mouth.” He broke the window of the car and got the driver out safely.

Just minutes later, the car went up in flames. Firefighters worked to put out the flames from the vehicle and building.

Aside from the driver, there were no other passengers inside the vehicle. No one was inside the building as well.

The driver, a 62-year-old man, suffered a medical event prior to the crash. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital and is considered stable.

Fire investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental. The estimated amount of damage has not been established.

