GoFundMe set up to help family of 14-year-old killed

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of the 14-year-old who was shot and killed in Prichard this week.

14-year-old Daylen McBride was shot and killed Wednesday morning near Thomas Avenue and Main Street. McBride was a student at Vigor High School.

Prichard police say he was found lying in the street Wednesday morning. He left his home around 9 a.m., Prichard police got the call around 10:15. Prichard police say he was shot multiple times.

A detective on the scene said they don’t know if he was shot near the Truelight Baptist Church on Main Street or somewhere else.

A vigil is being planned for the teen. According to the GoFundMe, the money is being raised to help pay for the funeral.

