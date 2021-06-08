GoFundMe set up for one of the Betbeze St. double homicide victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New details in the double homicide on Betbeze Street have been revealed, including the identities of the victims.

Police tell us investigators are being a bit tight lipped about the details, but they can tell us this was not a random act. Further investigation showing police the death of 21-year-old Derek Womble and 20-year-old Doreon Howard, was intended.

Those new details including that both men were shot, their bodies found with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were already dead when police arrived on scene early monday morning.

Those Crichton residents watching the investigation unfold Monday mentioning how the two were still young and had a lot of life left to live. Thomas files, one of those residents saying “It’s very devastating that so many of our young people, we are losing them at an early age that many of them haven’t really experienced life and hadn’t really lived so to see this is just devastating.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Womble’s family. The GoFundMe saying Womble had an infant daughter and quote “Those in the family that knew and loved him, could see the potential talent within him.”

https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-expenses-for-joshua-womble?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1tvNsmauY2IihALRVLveUbxQkI9hKLx5xyW249az3emR_Gy6UWZHakIUI

No arrests have been made at this time. If you know anything about what happened to Womble and Howard, police are urging you to contact them.