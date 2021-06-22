GoFundMe created for two Theodore boys killed in I-65 crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends of the mother of two children killed in the I-65 crash Saturday have created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

12-year-old Josiah and 8-year-old Nicholas Dunnavant of Theodore were killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County. Ten people, including nine children, were killed.

Butler County coroner Wayne Garlock said the fatalities included a 3-year-old, 8-year-old, 12-year-old, 14-year-old, 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds, and a 17-year-old. All were from Alabama and were pronounced deceased at the scene. The children were in a vehicle from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch in Camp Hill, Garlock said. ALEA says Cody Fox, 29, of New Hope, Tenn., and his 9-month-old daughter, were also killed.

The boys are family members of some of the others in the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch vehicle.

Brittany Kruszewski, a friend of the boys’ mother, started the GoFundMe a day ago to help with funeral expenses with their mother’s permission. It has already surpassed the goal of $20,000. Kruszewski says she has known their mother, Brandy Lee, for a long time, and is shocked by the response to the GoFundMe.

All of the money raised will go directly to Lee and will be used for any expenses.