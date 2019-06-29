GoFundMe campaign created to cover funeral costs for boater who died Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been started to cover funeral expenses for one of the boaters who died after falling overboard on Wednesday.

Ti’Ran Edwin was fishing with two other men near Gaillard Island on Wednesday. The Coast Guard was called around 7:30 p.m. that day for a report of a boat circling the water near Gaillard Island without anyone on board. The steering cable broke and that’s when the three men were thrown from the boat.

The Coast Guard recovered the bodies of Edwin and Antony Terrell on Thursday. People on a boat nearby were able to get over and rescue the third man who went overboard.

