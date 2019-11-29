Goat Yoga Christmas Edition coming soon to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Yoga with goats in Christmas sweaters is clearly the new event we have all been looking for.

Goat Yoga Mobile is hosting 5 yoga classes this holiday season featuring baby goats in festive outfits.

Goat Yoga Christmas Edition Schedule:

Saturday December 7th at 10:00am

Saturday December 14th at 10:00am

Saturday December 21st at 10:00am

Saturday December 28th at 10:00am

Saturday January 4th at 10:00am

Bring your yoga mat and a smartphone because these creatures are picture-perfect. For tickets and more information, click here.

