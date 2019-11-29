MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Yoga with goats in Christmas sweaters is clearly
Goat Yoga Mobile is hosting 5 yoga classes this holiday season featuring baby goats in festive outfits.
Goat Yoga Christmas Edition Schedule:
- Saturday December 7th at 10:00am
- Saturday December 14th at 10:00am
- Saturday December 21st at 10:00am
- Saturday December 28th at 10:00am
- Saturday January 4th at 10:00am
Bring your yoga mat and a smartphone because these creatures are picture-perfect. For tickets and more information, click here.
Goat Yoga in Mobile
Latest Stories:
- Report: Elite US climber Brad Gobright dies rappelling down rock face
- Goat Yoga Christmas Edition coming soon to Mobile
- Police officer working Thanksgiving given Starbucks cup with ‘PIG’ written on it, chief says
- UFC fighter Walt Harris writes emotional tribute after stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard is found dead
- Dog caught on camera with someone’s holiday bird