Goat Yoga Christmas Edition coming soon to Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Yoga with goats in Christmas sweaters is clearly the new event we have all been looking for.

Goat Yoga Mobile is hosting 5 yoga classes this holiday season featuring baby goats in festive outfits.

Goat Yoga Christmas Edition Schedule:

  • Saturday December 7th at 10:00am
  • Saturday December 14th at 10:00am
  • Saturday December 21st at 10:00am
  • Saturday December 28th at 10:00am
  • Saturday January 4th at 10:00am

Bring your yoga mat and a smartphone because these creatures are picture-perfect. For tickets and more information, click here.

Goat Yoga in Mobile

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories