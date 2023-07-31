MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local non-profit group wants to expand its mission of teaching life skills to kids through the game of golf. Members of the Glove Foundation want to build a new training facility in the area. The Azalea City Golf Course is where members of the Glove Foundation host a number of their programs, but they want to find a way to serve more kids.



GLOVE stands for golf, life skills, opportunity, value, and enrichment. They offer golf programs to kids in Mobile County–the foundation’s president says the game of golf necessarily lends itself to good habits and good life skills. One of the most important things they teach is consistency.

“You’ve got to do the same thing over and over and over and over again. To achieve the primary goal is to strike the ball and have it going forward to the hole to get it in as few strokes as possible. So that’s the same with life. We develop skills in which we try to obtain the things in which we want in life prosperity, happiness,” said Glove Foundation President Ronald Davis. “Golf is a very intriguing game in the sense that it can be difficult to learn, but yet easy to learn. And it brings a great deal of enjoyment when you enjoy the game.”



Earlier this month the glove foundation started a capital campaign to raise money for a new golf training facility. They’re trying to raise seven and a half million dollars. It’s a lofty goal but the president believes it’s achievable, they envision a golf course and facilities to incorporate other programs for kids, for more information on the fundraising campaign, click here.