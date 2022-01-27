MOBILE, Ala, (WKRG) — A man in the Semmes community has been arrested and indicted for sexual abuse of a minor, according to court documents from the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit of Alabama.

Thomas Harold Norman has coached softball at Semmes Girls Softball Park (SGSP) and more recently coached travel-ball teams around the area, according to previous board members at SGSP.

Norman allegedly had sexual contact with a child under the age of 12, according to the indictment. Court documents show his bond was set at $20,000.

Norman has coached at several children’s groups ranging from ages 8 to 18. He also coached a church softball team.