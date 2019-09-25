Girls at Strickland Youth Center paint backdrops for Focus Women’s Conference

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Girls at Strickland Youth Center have been spending the last three weeks painting the backdrops for the Focus Women’s Conference that is set for next Friday.

“We know through the arts that kids are able to explore and realize their potential. We want them to realize their worth, what they’re capable of doing, their inner beings,” said Marquita Erobu, the Superintendent of Detention.

The keynote speaker for this year’s conference is Elizabeth Smart. Smart was kidnapped in 2002 at the age of 14 and was held captive for nine months.

“Her story brings such a message of hope. She talks about pushing past barriers. She talks about not letting anything impact your life. We really are excited about them getting the chance to hear some of her message and to share the stage with her,” said Devin Ford, founder of the Focus Women’s Conference.

After the conference, some of the speakers will visit Strickland to talk with the girls.