Girlfriend of alleged Irvington murderer says he shot man because he was breaking into his car

The girlfriend of an alleged Irvington murderer told deputies her boyfriend shot a man on Saturday evening because he was breaking in to his car.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on Saturday night at 10680 Argyle Road in Irvington.

Deputies say 28-year-old James Harmon Junior shot 26-year-old Clinton Cooper.

Harmon’s girlfriend, who witnessed the shooting, told deputies Harmon shot him because Cooper was breaking into his car.

Harmon was arrested for assault, posted bond, and was released from jail Sunday evening.

MCSO says Cooper was airlifted a hospital following the shooting. He had a single gunshot wound to his leg and was reportedly in life-threatening condition and needed emergency surgery.

MCSO says they were notified on Monday that he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy,

Harmon’s assault charge was upgraded to murder.

MCSO says he turned himself in to jail on Monday evening.

He had a bond hearing on Tuesday morning.

