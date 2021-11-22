Girl shot in neck, say Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a shooting scene around Lemon and Qual Streets Monday night just after 6 p.m. where they said a “female juvenile” was shot in the neck.

Police said the injury was “life-threatening.” The victim was transported to a hospital.

We do not yet know anything else about how the shooting happened, or if anyone else was involved. At least one evidence marker was visible on the ground at 6:44 p.m.

Police said at 6:32 p.m. there were no more details available and they would provide updates as they gather more information.

