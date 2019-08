MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re interested in joining the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, they are hosting a membership drive this week.

The drive takes place on August 21 from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m at the Mobile Service Center located at 3482 Springhill Avenue.

There is a special promotion, for every new girl registered, there will be one free adult membership per household.

For more information, go to girlscoutssa.org or call 1-800-239-6636.