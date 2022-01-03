Girl Scouts kick off annual Girl Scout Cookie Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama have officially kicked off their annual cookie season.

Online sales are happening now, whereas booth sales and door-to-door sales will start on Jan. 14. Also on Jan. 14, the Girl Scouts will be hosting a cookie drive-thru at their offices.

Two new cookies will be in this year’s lineup: Adventurefuls and Toast-Yays. Adventurefuls are described as, “A brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel filling and a sea salt drizzle on top,” and Toast-Yays are, “French toast-inspired cookies with cinnamon icing.”

Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies will all be available this year for purchase as well.

According to The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, 100 percent of the net revenue stays local and goes towards the girl’s “personal enrichment experience.”

Karlyn Edmonds, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama said, “The Girl Scout Cookie Program is a vital part of Girl Scouting. Girls not only have fun while selling cookies, but they are also learning important business skills that they will remember for the rest of their lives. With Girl Scout cookie earnings, girls become leaders and power positive change in our world.”

The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program will end on March 6.

