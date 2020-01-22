Girl Scout Cookie season is here, young girls across the nation are gaining life-long lessons

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – You can find Girl Scout cookie stands every weekend across town! It began on Jan. 18 and runs for two months.

The meaning behind the cookies is much more than just the taste. Young girls across the nation are building life-long lessons on how to become a well-rounded individual through the Girl Scout organization.

News 5 Colleen Peterson met with Karlee Shirey at the Girl Scouts of South Alabama and talked about how the Girl Scout organization shapes young girls lives as well as where you can find cookie stands!

She explained, “they learn everything from money management, business ethics and just general people skills but beyond that that’s what powers them throughout the year.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories