Girl Scout Cookie season is here, young girls across the nation are gaining life-long lessons

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – You can find Girl Scout cookie stands every weekend across town! It began on Jan. 18 and runs for two months.

The meaning behind the cookies is much more than just the taste. Young girls across the nation are building life-long lessons on how to become a well-rounded individual through the Girl Scout organization.

News 5 Colleen Peterson met with Karlee Shirey at the Girl Scouts of South Alabama and talked about how the Girl Scout organization shapes young girls lives as well as where you can find cookie stands!

She explained, “they learn everything from money management, business ethics and just general people skills but beyond that that’s what powers them throughout the year.”

LATEST STORIES