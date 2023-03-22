MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A girl attempting to enroll at a Mobile school allegedly hit an assistant principal and threatened to kill her, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Mobile Continuous Learning Center, an alternative school, on March 21 at 10:30 a.m. for the report of an assault. Officers arrived and found that a girl who was attempting to enroll in school hit an assistant principal and threatened to kill her.

The assistant principal refused medical treatment. The girl was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center. It is unknown what led up to the girl hitting the school’s assistant principal.