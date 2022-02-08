MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit has seen an increase in the number of reported scams involving gift cards.

According to the department, some victims have fallen for the scam and given scammers the card number while others have caught on and have not lost any money.

“As a reminder, no government agency, law firm, or noncommercial business will ask for a gift card as payment.,” said Mobile Police in a news release. “The only business that will accept a gift card is the one that issued it.”

If you would like more information regarding gift card scams, click here. If you have believed to have been scammed, you can fill out a report here.