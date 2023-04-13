MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Secretary of State’s office is offering the public a chance to get a free Alabama photo voter ID card Saturday at Medal of Honor Park, according to a tweet.

You can go to 1711 Hillcrest Rd. from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Voter registration forms will also be available to register to vote and update voter information.

To qualify for a free photo voter ID:

Must be a registered voter in Alabama at current address

Must NOT already have a valid photo ID acceptable for voting

Provide identification such as: Non-valid Photo ID (expired license, student or employee ID) Birth Certificate Marriage Record Medicare or Medicaid Document Military Record Official School Record or Transcript Social Security Administration Document State or Federal Census Record Hospital of Nursing Home Record Certificate of Citizenship



The identification above must have your full legal name and date of birth.