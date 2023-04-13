MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Secretary of State’s office is offering the public a chance to get a free Alabama photo voter ID card Saturday at Medal of Honor Park, according to a tweet.

You can go to 1711 Hillcrest Rd. from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Voter registration forms will also be available to register to vote and update voter information.

To qualify for a free photo voter ID:

  • Must be a registered voter in Alabama at current address
  • Must NOT already have a valid photo ID acceptable for voting
  • Provide identification such as:
    • Non-valid Photo ID (expired license, student or employee ID)
    • Birth Certificate
    • Marriage Record
    • Medicare or Medicaid Document
    • Military Record
    • Official School Record or Transcript
    • Social Security Administration Document
    • State or Federal Census Record
    • Hospital of Nursing Home Record
    • Certificate of Citizenship

The identification above must have your full legal name and date of birth.