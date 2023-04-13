MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Secretary of State’s office is offering the public a chance to get a free Alabama photo voter ID card Saturday at Medal of Honor Park, according to a tweet.
You can go to 1711 Hillcrest Rd. from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.
Voter registration forms will also be available to register to vote and update voter information.
To qualify for a free photo voter ID:
- Must be a registered voter in Alabama at current address
- Must NOT already have a valid photo ID acceptable for voting
- Provide identification such as:
- Non-valid Photo ID (expired license, student or employee ID)
- Birth Certificate
- Marriage Record
- Medicare or Medicaid Document
- Military Record
- Official School Record or Transcript
- Social Security Administration Document
- State or Federal Census Record
- Hospital of Nursing Home Record
- Certificate of Citizenship
The identification above must have your full legal name and date of birth.