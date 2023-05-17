PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The brother of Jacquell Graham who was shot and killed at the Lotus Gentlemen’s Club in Prichard is pushing for the street violence to end.

Marquis Blevins is Jacquell Graham’s older brother, and he not only wants the person who committed the crime to be held responsible, but also believes Graham was killed by someone who knew and called a “friend.”

“Get out before it’s too late,” warned Blevins. “Get out before it’s too late.”

He hopes his message encourages other people who perpetuate in gun violence to think twice before picking up a gun.

“The streets are for nobody man; it ain’t worth it,” said Blevins. “Look at the long run. I was with my brother the night before he died. You know, I told him, don’t go to that club.”

Blevins explains majority of the inner city violence crimes happen between people who know each other and were friends at some point.

He hopes sharing his brother’s story makes things change, as he was accused in a shooting on Broad Street in 2019 that left one person injured. He says he beat those charges and was found not guilty for that shooting, and he realized that it’s never worth picking up a gun.

“Most of this be street beef,” said Blevins. “Home boys growing up together; now enemies.”

Prichard Police investigators say two others were injured in the shooting, but they are still unsure how the gun got into the club as security was at the club.

Blevins believes the shooting was a set up.

“It was a setup. I think it’s a revenge killing,” said Blevins. “I’m just speculating, but that most likely what it was.”

As Blevins is someone who has a criminal background, he says he understands why people may choose to perpetuate in gun violence, but he explains if the cycle continues, it could lead to dire consequences.

“It’s a revolving door,” explained Blevins. “You have two options: Jail or you’re gonna die, man. Instead of picking up drugs, go get you a job. Try to be something first. Stand for something. You see we come from nothing. We ain’t doing nothing but killing each other.”

Blevins says coping with the loss of his brother has been heartbreaking for him and his family as the shooting ruined his family’s Mother’s Day.

“My brother Jacquell, you know, he probably lived life the way a lot of people didn’t approve, but all that was betrayal,” explained Blevins. “You know, friends killing friends. Ain’t no stranger gonna do nothing to you. Sometimes man, it’s best to be by yourself. My condolences go out to both of the Davis families. Joe Johnson, Corey Davis, my brother Jacquell Graham. All of it lost to street violence, and I want everyone to know to get out before it’s too late.”

He says he knows all of his brother’s really close friends, and they all have been lost to street violence. All three of the victims he named have been killed in Prichard in the last two years.

WKRG News 5 reached back out to the Prichard Police Department for an update on the investigation, and we are waiting to hear back.