MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The music video for Mobile’s Mardi Gras video has just been released. The song is called “Get Down.”

Mobile native, Jabel Hendrix, shot the video in downtown Mobile this summer.

News 5 featured Hendrix and his extremely popular and catchy song during our Mardi Gras coverage this year. Hendrix filmed part of the video along Dauphin Street with a Brass Band and local dancers. Hendrix said the song is meant to get people out of their seats.

The chorus includes, “Everybody knows when I come to your town. Everybody knows it’s a get get down. Every body knows, when I come come around, everybody knows, it’s a hoe hoe down.”

Take a look at News 5’s Devon Walsh’s January ‘What’s Working’ story about the song “Get Down.”