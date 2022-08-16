MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thousands of students head to the University of South Alabama today for the first day of the 2022 fall semester. In addition to academics, school officials want students more engaged with the school.

The pandemic messed up a lot of traditions–student groups were not immune from it either. This is especially true for student groups that depended on in-person meetings to keep the interest going.

Fraternities and sororities along with clubs have seen some dropoff since the pandemic. There’s a desire to get more students more engaged with what’s happening at the school

“We know from studies that students who are engaged and connected to a campus are more likely to stay and be retained and more likely to graduate so getting connected is a big part of the equation for success at any institution,” said the VP of Student Affairs Dr. Mike Mitchell. He adds that it’s also good to remind first-year students they have to show up to class to be successful. For some Freshmen, it’s the first time they have to get to school without a parent or guardian staying on them to be on schedule.