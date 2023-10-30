MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Renovations are complete at the Geri Moulton Children’s Park on the USA Health campus in Midtown.

Changes included enhancing shaded sidewalks and a “whimsical” feature of the pond.

LOCATION:

The park spans from Springhill Avenue to the entrance of USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital on Center Street. It originally opened in 2001.

The park is home to 50 life-size bronze statues of children, families and animals. It is meant to be a place where patients, employees and families can reflect peacefully.

The park was rededicated during a Friday ceremony.

Geri Moulton — wife of the late University of South Alabama’s second president Gordon Moulton — attended the ceremony.

