MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Georgia man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for allegedly participating in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Court documents revealed that investigators used a confidential agent to make a purchase of methamphetamine ice, which is how Isaiah Daniel Lambert was discovered. The investigation was started in 2016 in Baldwin County and 13 people were arrested. Lambert was identified in court as their “source of supply.”

Lambert brought drugs to communities within Baldwin and Mobile counties. Court documents also showed that Lambert traveled to Pensacola, Fla. to transport drugs and pick up drug money. He admitted he was responsible for the distribution of 152 kilograms of methamphetamine ice.