MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Tucker, Georgia, accused of shooting at a Mobile Police officer during a 2021 car chase, has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison.

24-year-old Christopher James Jones Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday for attempted murder.

On the night of July 18, Jones led Mobile police officer Roderick Miles on a chase and fired more than 15 rounds at him using a stolen glock. Miles had minor injuries and is still on the job today.

Jones is already serving a 20-year sentence for robbery in Mobile. His current sentence for attempted murder will run concurrently.

Jones also has two murder charges in Georgia and the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office says Jones will soon be extradited to face those charges.

Former Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste previously spoke to News 5 about Miles’ professionalism during the terrifying incident.

“He’s a young officer that took this job to improve the status of this community, and he was willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. He was placed in harm’s way,” said Battiste. “I really want to talk about the enormous restraint that Officer Miles showed, often times we have incidents like this, and we are talking about officers retaliating or taking the lives of individuals.”

ALSO ON WKRG.com: JBT Power Band of the Year: “Spirit of Satsuma”