MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced Jason Hill was convicted of capital murder on Friday.

Brent Allen was found dead outside his home with six gunshot wounds on Dec. 6, 2020, in a murder-for-hire scheme, which was directed by Hill. The two others involved, Jennifer Hudson and Wayne Alex Beasley, were paid $2,000 to kill Allen. They are scheduled to be tried for murder on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Assistant District Attorneys Madison Davis and Johanna Bucci represented the State. They presented Allen’s scheme to the jury and ultimately proved his guilt.

“We are thankful the jury carefully listened to the evidence that was presented this week and at the end of 45 minutes of deliberations found the defendant guilty,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said.

Hill was sentenced to the only possible sentencing option: life without parole.