MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Comedian and television star Geroge Lopez will perform at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile on May 9, 2020.

The announcement Monday claims tickets will be available on Friday January 31 at 10 a.m.

Tickets and Pricing:

GA: $49.50, $59.50, $69.50

Tour Package: $150

Meet and Greet: $225

More information and purchases can be made here.

