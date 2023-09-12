MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As a meteorologist, I have always enjoyed spending time outdoors watching sunrises, sunsets, storms, and so much more. This experience, though, was completely different and more challenging than any outdoor activity I have ever done. In August during the 2023 Alligator Hunting Season in Alabama, I went on a hunt for gators in the marshes and swamps of south Mobile County.

Driving down to the boat launch and even in the day leading up to the hunt, I was anxious but excited. My nerves quickly calmed when I was able to meet the crew and learn about what the night would entail. Plus, since we were starting right after sunset, I got a gorgeous view.

Sunset at the Bayou La Batre Boat launch. Taken at 7:55 p.m. on August 11, 2023 by Meteorologist Grant Skinner

Our crew included Gary Finch, who has his show called “Gary Finch Outdoors” and is very experienced in fishing of all types, Yano Serra of Speck-Tackle-Lure Inshore Charters who is a skillful fishing guide, and Robert Sprinkle who also has gator hunting experience.

Plus, they brought a dog along for the ride, so a furry friend is always great for the nerves. Photojournalist Dan Kettinger went along with me to film some great content including up-close, night vision video of the alligators and the interviews you see in the full story.

Our journey started around 8 p.m., which was the perfect time. “It’s been hot this year. Of course, everybody’s complaining about the heat, but the nice thing about it is when you out here in alligator hunting, it’s from sunset to sunrise,” Finch explained.

Not just everyone can do gator hunting just because it is the season. Gary was very fortunate to get one of the 260 tags given out in the state of Alabama. Finch said, “To be able to have thousands of people to do the lottery, you don’t get picked every year. You don’t get picked every two or three years sometimes.”

You still have to pay two hundred and fifty dollars for a permit along with having an all-game or small-game Alabama Hunting License in order to hunt the gators. More requirements for gator hunting can be found on the Outdoor Alabama website.

“Alligator hunting takes a lot of time and patience. We can shine a light to see if we can find one, but then it’s the sneaking up and getting close enough to make the big catch that is the most challenging process. “It’s a give and take trip and you’ve got to have patience, ” Finch stated.

On top of that, you have to make sure the gator is the right size. They typically have to be between 8 to 9 feet or larger. Serra has had a lot of experience with gator hunting, and he explained to us what to expect when getting out to the marsh. He said, “We should see a bunch of little ones, but there’s about three really good ones that I want to target tonight. So we are looking at 4 or 5 hours, maybe 6.”

Once you find one that’s big enough, you have to bring it in. “We’ve got a treble hook that’s on a rod and reel, and we’re going to try to throw it over in and then snagging and then we’ve got to fight him. It’s a fighting process,” Serra explained. After the fight, you can secure the gator and take it to a check-in station by 8 a.m. to be measured.

Hunting party Keith McKenzie, Tyler Wittner, Baylee Holiman, Josh Forbes, and tag holders Ashley Breland and Matt Breland posing with a gator at the check-in station. Photo credit: Keith McKenzie

We were able to find a small one not too long into the trip. We saw lots of eyes glowing above the surface of the water, but none that were big enough. Conditions weren’t quite right with a steady breeze at the surface.

It is hard work, but it is a great experience. “You got to be with the right people and you got to be safe. But it’s a lot of fun to get out here with your buddies,” Finch stated.

Yano even got comfortable enough to crack some jokes. “Unless half of us gets out…y’all might have to get out of the boat so we can get that gator,” Serra jokingly said.

Although we weren’t lucky enough to catch one, many folks had more success on other nights

Keith McKenzie along with tag holders Ashley and Matt Breland and their hunting party, Tyler Wittner, Baylee Holiman, Josh Forbes, were able to catch two monster gators. One measured at eleven feet four inches and four hundred and fifty-four pounds, and another measured at eleven feet eight inches and five hundred and three pounds.

Ashley Breland and Matt Breland posing with the two gators they caught. Photo credit: Keith McKenzie

This just shows that some nights are going to be more successful than others when braving the dark waters and hunting for these elusive creatures.