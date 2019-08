MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A man has been booked into Mobile metro jail on a murder charge. According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Khristian Gibbs has been arrested in connection to a murder in Eight Mile. This happened in July. Investigators say the murder was the result of a drug deal gone wrong.

25-year-old Dougasian McGrew was initially arrested for the crime but the charges against him have since been dropped. You can read the initial article here.