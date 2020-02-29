Gas under $2/gallon at Irvington gas station

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Gas at Palmer’s Quick Stop in Irvington is $1.99 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

The current national average price of regular gasoline is 2.458, according to AAA.com. Alabama’s average regular gasoline price is $2.196.

Palmer’s Quick Stop is at 8175 U.S. 90 in Irvington.

