MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you search “gas stoves bans” on the internet, you may notice many articles circulating about them being potentially banned from the U.S. However, that is not the case.

According to a recent study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, it claims nearly 13 percent of current childhood asthma can be attributed to gas stove usage.

After a recent Bloomberg interview with a spokesperson from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the commission was considering a gas stove ban.

Gas stoves are in houses across America. Some people prefer to cook with a gas stove, rather than an electric one like Mobile resident Kevin Jones.

“I love the convenience of them,” said Jones. “I love how quickly they get hot. I have a power burner and they take less time to cool down. We have a gas stove, we have a gas water heater, we have our heater runs off of gas. And we have our whole house is ran to a gas generator. Natural gas.”

Considering the study, Jones has a five-year-old daughter who suffers from asthma, and he said he would get rid of his gas stove if it was causing health problems.

“Knowing that my daughter has asthma, I can say that it’s always safety first with my family,” said Jones. “So if my daughter’s safety, or my son’s safety, or my wife and myself is at risk, I would rip this thing out today and get an electric one.”

Nick Popielski, the Vice President of Business and Economic Development at Spire, said the misconception started after some poorly done research.

“It stems from a meta-analysis,” said Popielski. “It really wasn’t a study that was sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Institute that compared basically articles with cases of asthma that they saw in the nine states that report utility appliances. And they claimed that there was a connection between the use of natural gas as a cooking fuel and [the] prevalence of asthma. However, it was bad research, even knew it at the time really. They have since reversed their position on that, because of a lot of the media coverage that it’s gotten. But what made the hullabaloo was that someone in DC who saw it and said, this is an issue, perhaps we should consider a ban. And even the current federal administration blocked that as well, after a lot of the concerns about that type of approach.”

Popielski said gas stoves are completely safe, and there are measures put in place to make sure the emissions from the natural gas keep those cooking safe.

“That’s why you have a vent fan over your stove, to vent all of that, along with the grease that comes off when you cook,” said Popielski. “And any source of indoor air quality problem is almost always related to evaporated grease from your cooking or burning your cooking to begin with. It has nothing to do with the fuel that you actually use. So is there an element of truth to that? Sort of. But realistically, the source is wrong and the analysis was wrong.”

Jones said he will continue to use his gas stove, and his daughter’s asthma has improved over the years. He believed the study wasn’t very accurate.

“We actually just went to her doctor last week,” said Jones. “And she did a breathing test and her lungs are 110%. And that’s a miracle because the doctor said normal is 80%. So since she’s been living in this house for nine months, no 10 months, so she’s been living here; her lungs have gotten stronger.”

Click here for the full study.