MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With Fourth of July weekend just days away, the gas prices aren’t slowing down holiday travel.

Spokesperson Clay Ingram at AAA Alabama says travel is expected to rise back to pre-pandemic levels.

Even with gas prices at nearly $1.75 a gallon higher than this time last year, Ingram says they are expecting almost 48 million people to travel a distance of 50 miles or more this weekend across the country.

“Almost 90% of people traveling will be traveling by automobile and we’ll probably see one of the busiest 4th of July automobile travel holidays of all time,” said Ingram.

Ingram says normally, they see a 1 percent increase from year to year but, this 4th, they’re expecting a 3.7% jump in travelers.

In other words, gas prices don’t seem to be a deal breaker in some people’s travel expenses.