MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials said a major gas leak in the area of Airport Blvd., between S. Florida St. and Mt. Island Dr., prompted an evacuation of the area. Mobile Police are also rerouting traffic.

At 1 p.m., police were in the area redirecting traffic.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.