Gas leak at Congress and N. Broad streets, avoid the area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are advising people to avoid the area around Congress and N. Broad streets because of a gas leak.
Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue are on the scene.
LATEST STORIES
- 13-year-old driving on grandmother’s lap says he tried to brake before hitting 5 people
- Texas father saves 4-year-old daughter from nearly 12-foot alligator
- Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she’s suffering from ‘low-grade depression’
- Alabama nursing homes lacking necessary PPE
- Escambia Co. couple arrested after baby is airlifted to hospital with broken bones