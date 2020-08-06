Gas leak at Congress and N. Broad streets, avoid the area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are advising people to avoid the area around Congress and N. Broad streets because of a gas leak.

Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue are on the scene.

