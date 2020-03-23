Garden centers thrive as people fight boredom with yard work

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Social distancing has a lot of people doing outdoor housework and because of that, local garden centers are thriving. Zimlich’s Patio & Garden Center on Dauphin Street was busy this weekend as people look for things to do at home.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘well I can’t do anything else, so my yard is going to look real good,'” said co-owner Tommy Zimlich.

While they’re glad to see the business, owners have a sign out front reminding people to keep a safe distance while shopping. The doors at Zimlich’s are propped open to avoid having shoppers touch door handles and they’re offering gloves for shoppers inside. Staff members at Zimlich’s are also frequently sanitizing the cash register and other surfaces.

“We’re just trying to keep it business as usual, but precautionary business as usual,” said Zimlich.

If you are clearing out the yard, the City of Mobile is asking you to call 311 to arrange debris pickup and to be patient as pickup could be delayed as more calls come in.

Working hard to serve you! pic.twitter.com/7IV9LeL9u3 — City of Mobile (@City_of_Mobile) March 22, 2020

