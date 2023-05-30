MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three women were arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple gambling crimes after a “multi night investigation” at the Rear Pocket Bar on Emogene Street, according to a release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch put in a crime complaint into the Narcotics Unit for illegal gambling at the Rear Pocket and the sell of narcotics at the Silver Horse Pub on S Florida Street.

Following the complaint, deputies conducted a multi night investigation and found the Rear Pocket Bar had gambling machines. No narcotics were found at the Silver Horse Pub.

Deputies met with District Attorney Keith Blackwood and Chief District Attorney Investigator Don Gomien on Wednesday, May 24 to discuss the complaint and evidence. A search warrant was obtained.

Deputies executed the search warrant at the Rear Pocket Bar on Tuesday, May 30. Six gambling machines, U.S. currency, narcotics and gambling records were found. Suspect ecstasy was found behind the bar and suspect cocaine was found under the sink in the women’s bathroom.

Suspects and Charges:

Grace Marie Willis

Promoting Gambling

Possession of Gambling Devices

Possession of Gambling Records 1st Degree

Lisa Ann Carpenter

Promoting Gambling

Possession of Gambling Devices

Possession of Gambling Records 1st Degree

Felicia Suzanne Pierce