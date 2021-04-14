Gambling bill moves through statehouse

This April 17, 2015 photo shows stacks of gambling chips on a roulette table at the Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. On June 16, 2020, the American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group, called on state gambling regulators to make it easier for gamblers to use cashless betting options during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A day after the Alabama Senate passed an amended gambling bill, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians applauding lawmakers for the decision.

The bill passed through the Alabama Senate Tuesday night by a vote of 23-9. The bill proposes a Constitutional Amendment that would allow casinos and sports betting sites in six counties, including Mobile County. It would also include three sites owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, including their Atmore location. The bill would also create a lottery.

The Tribe’s Chairwoman and CEO, Stephanie A. Bryan, said after the vote:

“I want to thank Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed, along with Senators Albritton, Marsh, and McClendon, and everyone who contributed to this effort in the Senate. This historic vote is the first step to empower Alabamians who deserve to have their voice heard on this issue.” Stephanie A. Bryan

FULL RELEASE:

SB 319 will allow Alabamians to vote on a Constitutional Amendment to create a lottery, and authorize up to nine sites statewide to operate casino-style table games. The bill also authorizes the Governor to enter into a Compact, allowing the Tribe to share a portion of their revenue with the State.

Money generated from the lottery will be used to award postsecondary scholarships to students and revenue generated from casinos will go towards the development of broadband, and administration of rural health care and mental health services. Following Senate passage, the Bill heads to the House.