MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The future of the Hank Aaron Stadium is up in the air after it was discovered the original lease is not valid.

The city is preparing to send an agreement to all parties involved, stating what they know about the lease and that it is void.

The city’s 99-year lease with the property owner, McGowin Properties, LTD, was signed in 1996 under a prior administration. The lease was not recorded with the Mobile County Probate Court within a year of its signing, which is required under Alabama law. Because it was not filed, the lease the city had with the property owner is null and void, which means the City of Mobile has no power to extend or renew its sublease of the stadium with Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group. It also means the city has no say in the future use of Hank Aaron Stadium.

“It’s very unfortunate an oversight that occurred 26 years ago is preventing us from continuing a great working relationship with Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group. While the City of Mobile may not have a legal or ownership interest in the stadium, it is still a venue that holds a special place in the hearts of Mobilians. The team at MSEG has regularly brought quality events to the City of Mobile for the past four years. Any decision about MSEG’s continued operation at Hank Aaron Stadium and the stadium’s future uses will be made by the property owners.” Director of Communitcations Candace Cooksey

The Alabama Code says “Leases for more than 20 years shall be void for the excess over said period unless the lease or a memorandum thereof is acknowledged or approved as required by law in conveyances of real estate and recorded within one year after execution in the office of the judge of probate in the county in which the property leased is situated.”

The city says they discovered this was an issue with the original lease when they engaged in conversations with the property owner to carve out a piece of land that didn’t include the original stadium but was included in the lease.

The city does, however, own Hank Aaron’s home. The city says they have been exploring what it would take to relocate the house and where the best locations would be. They have not determined where that may be.