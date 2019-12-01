Future of Hank Aaron Stadium to be discussed Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — What’s going to happen to the now BayBear-less Hank Aaron Stadium? We may get a clearer picture starting Monday. Members of the Mobile City Council are holding an ad hoc committee meeting Monday morning starting at 9 on the 9th floor of Government Plaza to hear proposals on what to do with the old facility.

One proposal put forth by a group of former BayBears employees including Ari Rosenbaum suggests focusing on college and high school sports and non-sporting events. Another proposal reportedly talks about trying to land another minor league team in the stadium.

One sticking point might be the land-lease agreement. The clock is ticking. The stadium sits on private property but is run by the city of Mobile. It can’t sit empty for two years. The lease says there needs to be a AA team playing there and events held there or the lease can be terminated by the landowner and the stadium demolished at the city’s expense.