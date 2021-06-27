Funeral service to be held Tuesday for two boys killed in I-65 crash

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Funeral announcements for two boys who died in the June 19 crash on I-65 near Greenville will be held on Tuesday, June 29.

Josiah Dunnavant, 12, and his brother Nicholas of Theodore were killed in the multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County. Ten people, including nine children, were killed.

Theodore Church of God announced the funeral will be held at 11 AM after the visitation at 10 AM.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.