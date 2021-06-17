Funeral fund set up for woman murdered on Cedar Avenue, vigil to be held on Saturday

Pictured is the woman who was murdered, Danica “Pebbles” Barney (GoFundMe)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A GoFundMe page has been set up for the woman who was murdered on Cedar Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Danica “Pebbles” Barney was found dead outside her home after her house was intentionally set on fire shortly after midnight on June 15, according to police.

Her 16-year-old son, Terrance Barney, Jr., has been arrested and charged with her murder. He is also facing an arson charge.

Kristen Howard, a daughter of the victim, says Danica was a retired paratrooper with the U.S. Army and held two Masters degrees. Loved ones knew her as the “life of the party,” and someone who loved seafood boils.

Howard told WKRG News 5 that Pebbles’ son Terrance suffers from schizophrenia and has been off his medications. The family believes this incident may be related to his mental health.

In addition to the GoFundMe page for Pebbles, a vigil will be held for her at Vigor High School on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.