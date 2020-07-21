Funeral for Archbishop Oscar Lipscomb to be held Tuesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Catholics across the Archdiocese of Mobile will honor the life of Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Lipscomb Tuesday.

A private mass will be held Tuesday morning at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Downtown Mobile.

The Archbishop died last week, he had been sick for a period of time.

Archbishop Lipscomb was born and raised in Mobile, and served 28 years in the city. He was ordained Archbishop of Mobile in 1980.

Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, the funeral Mass is not open to the public. The private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 2 S. Claiborne St., Mobile, AL 36602. Entombment will follow in the crypt at the Cathedral.

The Mass will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/TheCatholicWeek and aired on Archangel Radio 1410 AM/94.5 FM.

Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi will be the celebrant and Msgr. Michael Farmer, former Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Mobile and current pastor at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Auburn, will be the homilist.

LATEST STORIES: