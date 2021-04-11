Funeral carriage dedicated to Mobile teen killed in 2018 Grand Hall shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Sunday, the family and friends of a Mobile teen shot and killed during a mass shooting at a teen party in 2018 came together to remember her life.

15-year-old Anesa Baker lost her life on this day three years ago. She was an innocent bystander when she was shot at The Grand Hall, where rival gangs exchanged gunfire that night.

Honoring her memory, an organization donated a funeral carriage in Anesa’s name to a funeral home. WKRG News 5 spoke to her family about what this means to them.

“It brings back a lot of emotion, but at the same time… I’m grateful and thankful that people still think about my sister, that we are not in this alone. It’s hard, but we’ve gotten through this,” Anesa’s sister said. 

There is a fund set up in Anesa’s name that goes towards helping end gun violence. If you would like to donate to the Anesa Baker Movement you can find a link to their website here.

